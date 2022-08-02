Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s third kit leaked

Bayern Munich has had a great start to their season with both a beautiful home and away kit ahead of the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign. A strong third kit could cement Bayern as one of the strongest fits in recent memory, but they might have taken a misstep in their third kit.

Bayern Munich’s kit has been reportedly leaked and the leaked images are causing some mixed opinions. Bayern look like they are opting for a ‘night grey’ kit with a stealth look with subtle accents and logos. The night grey looks very close to a black but I’m not sure that this shirt is hitting the target.

Like many of the third kits in recent years, Bayern has opted for a more bold design with their third kit and this one seems to be a bit too ambitious. We are interested to see what the BFW community thinks so let us know your thoughts! What do you think about the leaked third kit?