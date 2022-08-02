 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Fashion Works: Bayern Munich’s third kit leaked

Night grey? Stealthy? I’m not sure about this one...

By Jack Laushway
/ new
FC Bayern München v VfB Stuttgart - Bundesliga Photo by M. Donato/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has had a great start to their season with both a beautiful home and away kit ahead of the 2022/23 Bundesliga campaign. A strong third kit could cement Bayern as one of the strongest fits in recent memory, but they might have taken a misstep in their third kit.

Bayern Munich’s kit has been reportedly leaked and the leaked images are causing some mixed opinions. Bayern look like they are opting for a ‘night grey’ kit with a stealth look with subtle accents and logos. The night grey looks very close to a black but I’m not sure that this shirt is hitting the target.

Like many of the third kits in recent years, Bayern has opted for a more bold design with their third kit and this one seems to be a bit too ambitious. We are interested to see what the BFW community thinks so let us know your thoughts! What do you think about the leaked third kit?

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works