Bavarian Grass Works: Training grounds updates galore

The hallowed turf at Bayern Munich's Säbener Straße is being supplemented by some technological investments that will either help the club's facilities evolve or lead to a "Maximum Overdrive"-type revolution by machines that is led by what looks like a line-painting Roomba.

There is no in-between, so, let's get to it.

First, the long-rumored outdoor video board is in the process of being installed. We are pretty sure that Julian Nagelsmann won't be checking in our predicted lineups on this screen to help set his squad for the weekend, but you never know:

Julian Nagelsmann will get his wish fulfilled with the new video wall set to be permanently installed on the training ground. The brackets have already been attached to the building and the work is expected to be done by the end of August at the latest [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/X701g4u7kv — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 1, 2022

If Mats Hummels were still with the team, that thing would certainly be fired up for some Mario Kart action, but I digress.

Now, the really concerning part: Bayern Munich is employing a land-based painting robot/drone to handle the field line at Säbener Straße:

Innovation at Bayern's training ground - instead of the groundskeeper, a robot now accurately draws the lines (penalty areas, center circles etc) on the training grounds. Special attention is now paid to the slightest details [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/uy2WiIIRTR — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 1, 2022

As of now, the robots are still at least putting out the perception that they will be obedient, but it always feel like a matter of time of until we face this...

Or this...