 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bavarian Grass Works: Training grounds updates galore

Are robots plotting to take over Säbener Straße?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Training FC Bayern Munich Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images

The hallowed turf at Bayern Munich's Säbener Straße is being supplemented by some technological investments that will either help the club's facilities evolve or lead to a "Maximum Overdrive"-type revolution by machines that is led by what looks like a line-painting Roomba.

There is no in-between, so, let's get to it.

First, the long-rumored outdoor video board is in the process of being installed. We are pretty sure that Julian Nagelsmann won't be checking in our predicted lineups on this screen to help set his squad for the weekend, but you never know:

If Mats Hummels were still with the team, that thing would certainly be fired up for some Mario Kart action, but I digress.

Now, the really concerning part: Bayern Munich is employing a land-based painting robot/drone to handle the field line at Säbener Straße:

As of now, the robots are still at least putting out the perception that they will be obedient, but it always feel like a matter of time of until we face this...

Or this...

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works