Kit Leak: Germany’s new home shirt for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is now only three months away, and new kits for the participating teams are being released one after another. So, what will the German contingent from Bayern Munich be wearing?

The kit has not been officially released, but Footy Headlines, who are usually very trustworthy with their leaks, has issued a semi-official leak.

This is how Hansi Flick’s side will suit up at the upcoming World Cup.

The base of the shirt is white as usual, but there is a massive thick black stripe that splits the shirt from top to bottom. The adidas logo and the DFB badge are smack in the middle of the shirt, which seems to be a common theme with Germany shirts nowadays - the Frauen (congratulations to them on a successful Euro tournament, by the way) also wear jerseys that have the logos in the middle.

It looks to be a rather polarizing design. While some of the reception from the BFW newsroom seems positive, this writer finds it to be the most ghastly Germany shirt of the past decade. It’s not easy to mess up a Germany shirt, but adidas have done it, so kudos to them. It makes this writer appreciate the current Germany shirt with the thin horizontal stripes.

Footy Headlines says that the kit will be released in either August or September, so one can assume that they will probably be debuted in Germany’s remaining two Nations League fixtures against Hungary and England. Since the England game is at Wembley, Germany will almost certainly wear their away kit in that game. It is unclear as to whether the new away kit will be released then as well. BFW will keep you updated with the details once they come in.