Hansi Flick curious to see how Bayern Munich’s season plays out after so much change

Sextuple-winning Bayern Munich manager and current German national team boss Hansi Flick has been an avid observer of his old club. He’s kept a careful eye on the work Bayern has been doing to try to replenish its roster for the 2022/23 season.

“I think Bayern dealt with (Robert) Lewandowski’s departure quite well. I was kind of expecting it to happen, but not the way things have turned out to be. It’s always good to change things a little bit,” Flick told SAT.1 (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia). “With (Sadio) Mané, they got a top player, they strengthened well, strengthened a lot, spent a lot of money. I’m just curious to see what’s going to happen in the end.”

With the World Cup coming up in just a few months, Flick is no doubt keeping a watchful eye on Bayern Munich. Most of the core players for the German national team are playing for the Bavarians, so Flick will want the club to operating at optimal levels before he takes the boys on a Qatar excursion that many are hoping yields another addition to Germany’s trophy cabinet.