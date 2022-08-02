Daily Schmankerl: Chelsea contemplating swap proposal to Bayern Munich for Benjamin Pavard?; Marc-André ter Stegen in trouble at FC Barcelona?; Transfer news on Frenkie de Jong; Anthony Modeste, Paco Alcacer, Bernd Leno, and Alexis Sanchez; plus MORE!

Despite reports that Benjamin Pavard has made a personal decision to stay at Bayern Munich, Chelsea FC could still be attempting to put together a swap deal in hopes of enticing the Bavarians:

Chelsea will need to convince Bayern Munich to part ways with Benjamin Pavard this summer if they are to secure the signature of their defensive target. The Bundesliga side are reportedly unsure about letting the Frenchman leave, which could see the Blues offer some of their own stars as part of the deal. According to Sport 1, versatile defender Pavard has been ‘offered’ to both Chelsea and Manchester United, with questions raised about where the 26-year-old’s future lies. Though they go on to state that Bayern are ‘divided’ over if a sale this summer is entirely logical. Tuchel may be forced to part ways with more than simply money to convince Bayern to move Pavard on. Express Sport looks at three options...

Those three options? Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Funny enough, all three players were previously linked to Bayern Munich and none of the three players has exactly had a fruitful experience at Chelsea so far.

Meanwhile, the rumors linking Werner to RB Leipzig seem to be getting stronger:

❗️X News #Werner: His return to Leipzig is more & more likely! Talks running at full speed. RB is checking both: Loan or permanent deal. Now Tuchel has to say what he wants. Timo is ready for a drastic salary cut due to his great RB connection. #CFC @philipphinze24 @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 1, 2022

The future of Frenkie de Jong still has yet to really settle as interest from Chelsea FC and Manchester United persists for the FC Barcelona star:

The Daily Mirror claim Chelsea hope the offer of two players in part-exchange will help them “hijack” Manchester United’s move for Frenkie de Jong. Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta have been linked with moves to the Camp Nou this summer and Chelsea could offer defenders to the La Liga club to get the De Jong deal over the line.

In addition, Sky captured this nugget:

Chelsea are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, reports Sport. United’s lengthy and fruitless pursuit of the 25-year-old Netherlands international has left the door open to their rivals and Chelsea are prepared to swoop. If De Jong does leave the Camp Nou this summer, it’s claimed Barca will look to replace him with Manchester City’s midfielder Bernardo Silva.

Germany international Marc-André ter Stegen might see his days at FC Barcelona numbered:

As is well known, FC Barcelona still has to sell players after the commitments of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Co. in order to get below the league’s salary cap and to be able to register the new stars at all. Is that why Barca are now even sacrificing Marc-André ter Stegen? As Cadena Ser reports, this could be the momentous consequence of the fact that midfield star Frenkie de Jong absolutely does not want to be sold to Manchester United. So other players have to leave for Barca to escape the transfer trap - and that’s where Ter Stegen comes in, whose sale Barca are now said to be looking into. The international, like de Jong, would bring in a high transfer fee. In addition, he also receives a high salary of seven million, which should even increase in the next season. Ter Stegen’s contract with the Catalans runs until 2025.

Ter Stegen always seems to be involved in these kinds of rumors for Barca. It has to be getting old for the Germany international.

Meanwhile, fellow German goalkeeper Bernd Leno has inked a deal with Fulham:

Bernd Leno will undergo medical tests and sign as new Fulham goalkeeper this week, personal terms are also agreed. Full agreement in place between Fulham and Arsenal, as per @Plettigoal - will be completed soon. ⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC



Fulham wanted Leno over Neto as new goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/Sr2VHb7IU9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

Hey, hey! I’m back and ready to chat all things Bayern Munich!

Apparently, I missed A LOT last week, but big thanks to Samrin for filling in. That said, I am ready to get yapping. Let’s take a quick look at the explosive talking points for this week’s show:

Recapping all of the craziness that happened on the one freaking week I was on vacation and unavailable.

Assessing what moves could happen.

Winners and losers from the U.S. tour.

Potential red flags for this season.

Reasons to be optimistic for this season.

Former Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer could be headed back to the Bundesliga as he was recently offered to BVB, Union Berlin, and Hertha Berlin:

❗️X News Paco #Alcacer: He wants to return in the Bundesliga! The 28 y/o striker was offered to Dortmund, Union Berlin und Hertha BSC. He has no future at Villarreal due to Emery. But he is in top shape. He said no to offers from MLS. Transfer fee less than €10m. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2022

Just how comfortable is Bayern Munich trying to make Sadio Mané? Well, the club inked his best friend to play for Bayern Munich II this season:

Désiré Segbé, Sadio Mané's best friend, has signed a 2-year contract for FC Bayern and will play for the second team. Segbé (29) is a striker and plays for Benin's national team pic.twitter.com/FsRj5qrABN — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 31, 2022

Putting all of my buddies on notice after reading this...

Bayern Munich started off its season in a rollicking way for a thrilling 5-3 victory over RB Leipzig in the DFL-Supercup.

There is a lot to talk about in this match, but Julian Nagelsmann’s decision to start Jamal Musiala and the youngster’s subsequent standout performance will go down as nothing short of brilliant.

This is what we have on tap for this episode:

A recap of the starting XI and scoring.

Jamal Musiala’s terrific performance.

Thomas Müller might be the Bavarian T-1000.

Bayern Munich’s variable formations and how it kept RB Leipzig guessing.

Explaining why there is plenty to be excited about.

With the extremely unfortunate news surrounding Sebastien Haller, 1. FC Köln might be dangling Anthony Modeste in front of Borussia Dortmund as a stopgap solution:

Update #Modeste: Yes, he was offered to Dortmund. There are talks with his management as first mentioned from @EXP_FC. He is a possible candidate to replace Haller in the next months. Modeste is interested. But early stages. @westsven @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 30, 2022

Remember when Alexis Sanchez-to-Bayern Munich was a hot rumor back in 2017? Now, the Chilean could be headed to Olympique Marseille:

Alexis #Sanchez: Olympique de Marseille's interest is concrete and the player could accept the proposal of the club.



⏳ #Inter are still negotiating the severance pay: with the #OM option, the agreement for the contract early termination is possible for €4,5M/5M. ⚽ https://t.co/AzCQBmj7pn — Rudy Galetti (@RudyGaletti) July 30, 2022

Fabrizio Romano had this news on the final dealings between Sanchez and Inter Milan as well:

Inter have reached an agreement in principle with Alexis Sanchez to terminate the current contract and part ways with immediate effect, just final detail before it’s signed. #transfers



Sanchez, available as free agent with Olympique Marseille among clubs interested. pic.twitter.com/QUqkm6c3Vn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2022

File that old Sanchez-to-Bayern rumor under “thankfully it never happened.”

In this episode of the Flagship show, Schnitzel and Teddy discuss:

How good (and how bad) Bayern Munich were in their Super Cup win

What a phenomenon Jamal Musiala is

Other players who impressed during the game

What formation Julian Nagelsmann used and what he might use throughout the season

Why a back four is the way to go

How good the Germany women’s national team has been at the Euros, and how the final might play out (the pod was recorded before the finals, guys!)

How many clubs are taking their prized youth players and going on this type of adventure? This looks like a ton of fun: