Didi Hamann says Robert Lewandowski did Bayern Munich a favor by leaving

FC Barcelona seem incredibly satisfied with their signing of former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski. The legendary Bundesliga striker is the club’s biggest signing since Antoine Griezmann in 2019. Many have praised the club’s blockbuster signing while others have questioned the investment with so much capital towards an aging player. Barcelona is probably shelling out 50 million euros for a player with just a year left on his contract.

Robert Lewandowski spurred up quite the media this summer with public statements about being held ‘hostage’ in Munich. Dietmar Hamann spoke to Sky Sports and believes that Bayern Munich are happy with their marquee striker exiting.

“It has to be said that Bayern behaved very well and very professionally. Lewandowski did [Bayern] a huge favour with his statements. Without them, [Bayern] probably never would have been able to get the price that they obtained. As distasteful as his exit was, Lewandowski did Bayern a huge favour,” said Hamann [Sky].

Barcelona’s president was quite upfront about his desire for Lewandowski and it is believed that such statements are risky as high interest can increase the asking price of the selling club. Bayern Munich certainly walked away with a significant sum of money, but both parties should walk away satisfied with this deal.