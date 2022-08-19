Injuries galore: Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala out for VfL Bochum, Matthijs de Ligt, Serge Gnabry, Dayot Upamecano in doubt

If you thought Bayern Munich could have one season without at least three injured players out per game, you were wrong.

Per statements from Julian Nagelsmann (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Jamal Musiala will miss the game against VfL Bochum on Sunday, due to a strain in the adductor region. “It’s nothing dramatic, but we have to be careful,” the coach said.

As reported earlier, Serge Gnabry has wrist injury and in addition, adductor problems due to which he was subbed off against VfL Wolfsburg at half-time.

The backline gets thinner by the second as well. New signing Matthijs de Ligt has a torn ligament in his hand and will not feature in the game. “He has a scaphoid injury. He had an MRI today and if he gets a splint in time and is pain free then I would happily play him Sunday,” Nagelsmann said. Dayot Upamecano took a knock to his fibula in training and his availability for the game remains uncertain.

“There are two to three changes planned on the lineup,” Nagelsmann stated.

Reportedly, Nagelsmann wishes to give some time to adjust for Noussair Mazraoui and Ryan Gravenberch before they start games regularly.

“My first responsibility is to give them time to be at 100%. If they are not there yet, I have a duty to get them there and then I will use them,” Nagelsmann said.

On starting Gabriel Vidovic and Paul Wanner, Nagelsmann believes that while they are training well, he’d rather that they play whole games in the Regionalliga or the U-19 than play as a substitute in the league. “If several players are out, I don’t rule out that one of the two will travel with us,” he explained.

The squad will definitely feature Kingsley Coman, who is finally eligible to play in the league after his two-match ban.