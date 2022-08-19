Emelyne Laurent is here to score goals and win games for Bayern Munich

Forward Emelyne Laurent is a new signing for Bayern Munich from Olympique Lyon, and recently gave an interview for FCBayern.com following the Frauen’s 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona in the semi-final of the AMOS Women’s French Cup. She talked her move to Munich and shared some insights into the way Bayern want to play.

“I’ve already looked at a lot,” Laurent said of her new city. “I went straight to the Allianz Arena and the FC Bayern Museum...I was in the Olympic Park and looked at Munich from above. Of course I was in the old town, I looked at the Residenz and the museum, I was in the English Garden and with the Eisbach surfers... Now I want to look at many more museums. Luckily, there are many in Munich.”

A quiet period settling in has helped her on her way with her new teammates, with whom she is already getting well acquainted. But with a friendly tournament under way and the season looming, it’s already back to the grind.

“I want to play, of course, and preferably score goals,” she said of her ambitions this season. “I want to integrate myself even better...hopefully I can show that I can help the team with my strengths.”

The twenty-three year old is no stranger to success, having just played for a Lyon team which just won both their domestic league and the Champions League — that occasion over FC Barcelona, over whom she has just this week scored a winning goal in Bayern colors.

And in case you missed it, here’s her moment as well as full highlights from the game, courtesy of Barça TV:

This interview was prior to the game, of course, but Laurent expressed her admiration for her opponents.

“Barcelona are Champions League finalists and they play exactly the way we want to,” she explained. “With a lot of possession and control of the game.”

For the tournament, Laurent finds herself back in her home country, and with the supporting cast around her with whom she is building a new home club. It’s a special occasion, and though it’s technically only a friendly preseason preparation tournament, Laurent is fully motivated to shine.

“Toulouse [where the tournament is being held] was also actually my first stop in France when I came here from Martinique back then. Quite a few friends of mine are coming to watch the games. I really hope we win the tournament,” Laurent said.

Indeed! Auf geht’s!