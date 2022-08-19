Lineups are out! Lina Magull captains for Bayern Munich vs Manchester United — live stream, game thread, how to watch

Tonight’s lineups

Several changes as Giulia Gwinn, Lea Schüller, Georgia Stanway, Maria Grohs, Linda Dallmann, Tainara all make way. Jovana Damnjanović starts up top and Lina Magull captains her side.

Bayern Munich are wrapping up their participation in the 2022 AMOS Women’s French Cup, having earned a place in today’s Final through their 2-1 victory over FC Barcelona earlier this week. Meeting them at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in Toulouse, France will be Manchester United, who triumphed 1-0 over Paris Saint-German.

New defender signing Tainara, who featured in the back three against Barça, will miss out due to injury.

Though Bayern are the holders, this will be more about preparation for the season than securing a trophy. Still, the caliber of teams participating has been important in helping new coach Alexander Straus implement his vision.

“When we play against teams as strong as Barcelona, Paris, or Manchester United, we have to know how to deal with not having the ball all the time,” Straus told FCBayern.com.

“We have to develop step by step at every moment...everyone is working on this together, coaches and players alike. And if we work as well as we do every day, we will continue to win our games.”

Related Bayern Munich Frauen boss Alexander Straus to focus on the finer details

Match Info

Location: Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, France

Time: 3pm ET, 9pm local time

TV/Streaming: CBS (USA), MUTV (UK/Ireland), livesoccertv

Note: This does not appear to be available on Paramount+ despite what livesoccertv says; please let us know if it is otherwise.

Here’s a rundown of the options across different countries:





Sky Deutschland

La chaine l'Equipe

TV3

CBS

Sky Mexico

ViaPlay — FC Bayern Frauen (@FCBfrauen) August 19, 2022

Tips for commenting:

If you’re a new member, feel free to introduce yourself! We’re mostly very friendly! Also, we’re from all parts of the world so don’t feel shy if you’re from a country that doesn’t seem represented on the blog. If the comments section starts to slow down for you, just hit the refresh button and keep commenting. It’s not necessary to have the whole comments loaded at one time while you’re just casually following along. Keep the sorting to “newest” to easily follow the conversation. It puts the newest comments at the top. Here at BFW we celebrate every goal like they do in the stadium: with a chant. The goal chants are for everyone to participate in! Even if you’re lagging behind the others, keep replying to the most recent call of the player’s name. Even if you missed the first call, just start from the second, and so on. While swearing is allowed within reason, please be polite to your fellow posters and avoid gratuitous obscenities. Racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language is not allowed whatsoever.

Check out our beginners thread if you have any more questions. That’s about it. Auf geht’s!

Looking for an unending well of Bayern Munich content? Sign up for an SBNation account and join the conversation on Bavarian Football Works. Whether it’s full match coverage and analysis, breaking news, podcasts or something completely different, we have it all.