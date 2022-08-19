Report: Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee close to a permanent move to RSC Anderlecht

Joshua Zirkzee has been heavily linked with a move away from Bayern Munich this summer as he wants to find a destination where he can find ample playing time. At Bayern, this is something that just doesn’t seem to be feasible with Julian Nagelsmann already having a plethora of depth in attack despite losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer. He still has Sadio Mané, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in the ranks, who can all play as strikers, center-forwards, and even false No. 9’s.

There have been a number of clubs showing interest in trying to sign Zirkzee including FC Augsburg, VfB Stuttgart, Fulham, and even Southampton. However, per new information from Belgian outlet HLN (via @iMiaSanMia on Twitter), RSC Anderlecht is close to agreeing on a deal to being Zirkzee back. He spent the 2021/22 season there on loan, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists from a total of 47 appearances across all competitions - a far better stint than the one he had in Italy with Parma.

Per the information from HLN, Anderlecht is already in advanced negotiations with Bayern for Zirzkee and the player himself is entirely open to the move. Anderlecht now have the funds available to potentially complete the deal since they’ve sold on Sergio Gómez to Manchester City for a fee of €15m. For Bayern, this is ideal because they know Anderlecht should be able to meet their €15-20m asking price for Zirkzee; a fee that has put off some of the other interested clubs, Augsburg in particular.

All things considered, this seems like it would be the best deal for all parties involved, especially with the transfer window set to close soon. Bayern could guarantee they get their asking price for the player, and he’d be going somewhere where he’s already found a great deal of success and already has an established pedigree. Consistent minutes is what he needs, and that just doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a realistic possibility at Bayern with the depth they already possess.