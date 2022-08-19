Bayern Munich II sign Georgian wonderkid Luka Parkadze for the 2023/24 season

Bayern Munich has signed Georgian U-18 international Luka Parkadze ahead of schedule for the 2023/24 season. The 17-year-old will be moving from Georgian Erovnuli Liga side Dinamo Tbilisi. He has signed a long-term contract with the Bavarians and will play for Tbilisi until the next season. The attacking midfielder is currently a regular member of the squad for the first division team.

Der #FCBayern hat sich zur Saison 2023/24 vorzeitig die Dienste von Luka #Parkadze gesichert. Der 17-jährige georgische Juniorennationalspieler wechselt im kommenden Sommer von Dinamo Tiflis nach München. ✍️✅



Hello, Luka! The #FCBayern secured the services of Luka #Parkadze early for the 2023/24 season. The 17-year-old Georgian junior international will move from Dinamo Tbilisi to Munich next summer. All info http://fcbayern.com/Parkadze1808 #MiaSanMia

Bayern campus director Jochen Sauer revealed that the scouts have been monitoring him for a while. In the recent trial session held, where the likes of Taichi Fukui impressed the Bavarians, Parkadze left a “brilliant impression”, according to Sauer.

“That’s why we’re very pleased to have won him over for a common path from next season and we would like to thank Dinamo Tiflis and his agent Guram Kachakhidze for the trusting discussions,” Sauer said, thanking the team and agency for their cooperation.