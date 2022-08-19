Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 2, Episode 7 — Assessing Tanguy Nianzou’s exit from Bayern Munich; Brazzo’s future; Leroy Sané’s “B” squad status; Robert Lewandowski’s tough start; Thoughts on the Better Call Saul finale; and MORE!

Bayern Munich dispatched Wolfsburg in a hard-fought contest and is set for another Sunday match-up against VfL Bochum.

There was plenty to talk about, aside of the match schedule this week, so let’s take a look at what is on tap for this week’s episode:

Tanguy Nianzou’s surprise exit and how the defense it setting up for this season.

A contract extension for sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić and how he has evolved as an executive.

Robert Lewandowski’s tough start for FC Barcelona

Leroy Sané’s form has landed him on the B team for training.

Serge Gnabry’s injury is an opportunity for Kingsley Coman.

A dive into the Better Call Saul final, my thoughts, why I am a selfish viewer, and potentially a bad person!

As always, we love your feedback and appreciate all the support!

