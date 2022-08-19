Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer backs Brazzo for contract extension

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer thinks that sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić deserves that contract extension that he is rumored to soon be getting.

“It certainly hasn’t always been easy for him in recent years, but he wasn’t thrown off track and has continued to develop. We all know he has an absolute Bayern heart and always gives everything for this club,” Hainer told Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Hainer also can see hpw Salihamidžić and Marco Neppe work extremely well together.

“You could almost say it’s like Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, who are always on the lookout and draw the right conclusions. Marco does the analysis, Hasan has an incredible amount of experience in this business and in dealing with players,” said Hainer.

Hainer thinks Salihamidžić’s understanding of what players go through helps give him a unique insight on how to build teams and engage with today’s athletes.

“He knows what it’s like in a dressing room, what it’s like to be a player. This year we approached our transfer policy in a more long-term and structured way. We sat together months ago and analyzed what we need and who was on the market,” Hainer said.

In the end, Hainer knows it takes the entire team of executives and support staff to power the club at Bayern Munich.

“Like everything at FC Bayern, it’s a team effort, we’re incredibly well coordinated. Oliver, as CEO, pushes many things at FC Bayern, Hasan put a lot of effort into implementing the transfers, and I have brought in my experiences from my long professional life,” Hainer remarked.