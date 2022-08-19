 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich’s Brazzo comments on exit of Tanguy Nianzou

FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by L. Theising/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić was probably very reluctant to part ways with one of his signature acquisitions, Tanguy Nianzou.

With no long-term prospects for playing time behind Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, Benjamin Pavard, and Josip Stanisic, Nianzou was sold to Sevilla in an excellent business deal.

“We signed Tanguy Nianzou two years ago because we believed in his big potential. Nothing has changed about that. At the moment, however, we are very well and flexibly equipped defensively. It was now the player’s wish to get more playing time,” said Salihamidžić (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We wanted to give him the chance of more playing time in this phase of his career and have therefore agreed to a transfer with Sevilla. We’ll be watching Tanguy’s development closely because Bayern have the option to bring him back to Munich. Sevilla FC are getting a great and very talented guy.”

The deal has been widely-lauded, mostly because it could be extremely advantageous financially for Bayern Munich should Nianzou blossom and eventually be sold as the Bavarians are rumored to hold a 22% sell-on fee.

