Bayern Munich II coach Martín Demichelis on collaboration with Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich II head coach Martín Demichelis revealed in an interview with Goal Deutschland (as transcribed by @iMiaSanMia) that he and his staff have a collaboration with Julian Nagelsmann and the first team coaching staff. He praised the first team staff for their affable nature in sharing ideas.

“Julian and his staff are very open and we regularly exchange ideas. I try to watch every training session of his. If I don’t make it in time, I’ll get the video later,” Demichelis said, expressing his willingness to learn from the first team.

FCB II coach Martín Demichelis on Nagelsmann: "Julian and his staff are very open and we regularly exchange ideas. I try to watch every training session of his. If I don't make it in time, I'll get the video later" [@spox, @GoalDeutschland] pic.twitter.com/GRdjQ9GYR8 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 16, 2022

Demichelis also spoke on Nagelsmann’s interest in giving youth players a chance in the first team and his level of engagement with the lower ranks. “He knows the first name of every U19 and second team player. I think that’s great.”

Nagelsmann, of course, also has something to offer from a tactical perspective.

“He wants to get in front of goal very quickly without many long periods of possession,” noted Demichelis. “I’m fascinated by his energy. He gives many instructions, but also engages in discussions with his players.”

As the second team trainer, Demichelis is hoping to implement the same sort of successful attacking flair.

“All FC Bayern coaches work according to the same principle — we stand for dominant football,” Demichelis proclaimed.