Arminia Bielefeld looking for a Bayern Munich solution after sacking Uli Forte

2. Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld sacked its new manager Ulrich “Uli” Forte after only four matchdays in the league and has looked to Bayern Munich for his replacement, according to Sport1.

The Westphalian team was relegated only last-season after finishing 17th in the Bundesliga under interim manager Marco Kostmann (current goalkeeping coach).

The coaching post will temporarily be taken over by the assistant trainers Michael Henke, Kai Hesse, and Sebastian Hille. One may remember Micheal Henke to be Ottmar Hitzfeld’s assistant at Bayern and before that at Borussia Dortmund.

This is the first sacking of the season in all of German professional football.

Sporting director Samir Arabi believes that the club needs a turnaround and have acted accordingly, by dismissing the manager. “Taking into account all the impressions and discussions, we lacked the conviction that we could be successful with the existing team. We have overall responsibility for DSC Arminia.”

Forte expressed his disappointment and stated that be believed that he could’ve brought success to Bielefeld. “Even if it was only a few weeks, it was an intense time,” the Italian declared.

Forte’s only win in a competitive game with Arminia was in the DFB-Pokal against FV Engers from the Palatinate Oberliga where they won 7-1.

Now it is Henke’s turn to turn the tide at Bielefeld and show what Bayern Munich coaches are capable of.