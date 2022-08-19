Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to open a beer garden at his inn?

Beer is as important to German culture as Manuel Neuer is to Bayern Munich. Now, it seems like those two will become one! The GOATkeeper and his restaurateur companion Johannes Rabl fought off numerous competitors for the property, were successful, and have been the tenants since last month.

The property in question is the historic Forsthaus Valepp near the German-Austrian border. It was built in 1841 and is currently owned by the Bavarian State Forests, who have been maintaining the Bavarian forests since 2005.

BSF have no intention of reopening the Forsthaus, having been closed for up to eight years for extensive refurbishment. Despite their initial claims, BSF wanted to revive the Forsthaus as a restaurant. They partially got their wish as Neuer and Rabl are already planning on what to do at the Forsthaus.

Rabl said that instead of the posh crowds that would’ve fit the setting, he and Neuer are looking at a friendly-atmosphered gastro. “Manuel Neuer and I want to develop a climate-neutral gastronomy concept for everyone in Valepp,” Rabl told T-Online (as captured by Abendzeitung).

The place will be running on sustainable energy. “We have envisaged a combination of photovoltaic system with renewable heating source, most likely with wood chips.” It is also not advisable to travel by car as to protect the wildlife there.

It’s honestly exciting to see what the Forsthaus will look like when it’s all fixed up and running. Imagine this: Neuer trying to hold as much beer steins as he can (he has big hands; he can do it); Thomas Muller just being his exuberant self and livening up the mood; Joshua Kimmich trying to carry multiple pints at once (I hope some of you got that reference); Uli Hoeness grilling his world famous Uli Sausages™; Alphonso Davies attempting to hold the beer stein for at least 63 seconds; people with beers rushing past Jamal Musiala; the new-look Berni being the bouncer (or should I say, Beer-ni); the Kovac brothers returning for one time only to sing “99 Luftballons”; the endless chasing whilst trying to pour beer over someone. What a scene!

Which one will you go for? Neuer’s gastro inn, or Niklas Süle’s “Forty-Five” pub? Wonder if Chuck finally got to go to the latter.