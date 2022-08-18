Bavarian Crime Watch: Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski mobbed, robbed by swarm of FC Barcelona fans

This has not been a banner week for Robert Lewandowski.

The former Bayern Munich star did not exactly overwhelm in his La Liga debut last weekend and now the Poland international was robbed by a mob of FC Barcelona fans who he had assumed were just there to greet him. Per Mundo Deportivo:

Robert Lewandowski had a very unpleasant experience upon his arrival this Thursday afternoon at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to carry out the evening training session under Xavi Hernández. The Polish FC Barcelona striker arrived driving his car to the roundabout before the access door of the club’s facilities in Sant Joan Despí, where curious fans and ‘tiktokers’ were waiting. According to a first eyewitness, the thief opened the passenger door of the Golden Boot winner’s vehicle with the intention of stealing his mobile phone and running away. However, later, as reported by TV3Citing police sources, the robbery was carried out after the player lowered the window of his vehicle to sign autographs for three people while a fourth broke in to snatch his watch, a model of the prestigious Patek Phillippe brand valued at 70,000 euros.

What a mess! Apparently, Lewandowski tried to apprehend the thief on his own, but failed:

The same sources added that Lewandowski himself tried to recover his watch by catching the thief, but he fled and the footballer lost sight of him.

The Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalonia police) did manage to stop the suspect, who confessed to stealing the watch. Thankfully, the watch was recovered as well.