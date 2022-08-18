Report: Bayern Munich’s Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić set for three-year extension

According to a report from kicker (as captured by BuLiNews), Bayern Munich and sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić are close to an agreement on a three-year contract extension:

According to kicker, the German champions are ready to offer the 45-year-old a new three-year contract. The contract is extended to be signed at a supervisory board meeting at the end of the month.

There have bene lingering rumors that Salihamidžić and the club would finalize details on a new contract when the transfer window closes.

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently complimented the job Salihamidžić has done in assembling this season’s squad.

“Hasan made good transfers. When you look at Bayern’s first games, especially in attack, you can say that everything they’ve come up with is working very well. I would describe the attack as the fastest in all of Europe,” Rummenigge told Sky (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “They play with a lot of variability and you can only give Hasan and the whole club a big compliment.”