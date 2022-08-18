Training Update: Bayern Munich join Lovro Zvonarek and Justin Janitzek join first team; News on Serge Gnabry, Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Another day of training, another day of updates for Bayern Munich. Things are looking good for the injured players, while a couple of youngsters have been working with the first team.

Serge Gnabry

Serge Gnabry is dealing with a wrist injury (for sure), but we have not heard anything else about his rumored issue with an adductor strain. Either way, the bandaged-up Germany international was spotted running with his teammates during training:

Gnabry (ganz vorne) heute mit dicker Handbandage wieder dabei im Bayern-Training. pic.twitter.com/Qf573CTugZ — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) August 18, 2022

Gnabry (at the very front) is back in Bayern training today with a thick hand bandage.

There was another (more ominous) view of what that bandage looks like:

Serge Gnabry back in team training today after his wrist injury [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/xjeRwWxyHE — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 18, 2022

As of now, Gnabry’s status is uncertain.

Lovro Zvonarek and Justin Janitzek

According to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich youngsters Lovro Zvonarek and Justin Janitzek joined the first team for training on Wednesday and Thursday:

In addition to the usual participants Paul Wanner and Gabriel Vidović, talents Lovro Zvonarek (17) and Justin Janitzek (18) trained with the first team both yesterday and today.

Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Everything appears to be status quo for the duo. Leon Goretzka is still doing individual work in hopes of returning to team training in two weeks, while Choupo-Moting continues to battle back from a bout with kidney stones that required surgery.