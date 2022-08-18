Report: Gabriel Vidović draws interest from FC Augsburg, other Bundesliga clubs

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is still considering loaning out attacker Gabriel Vidović, with FC Augsburg among other German top-flight clubs showing interest:

Augsburg is one of several Bundesliga clubs that would like to sign Gabriel Vidović on loan.

Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg also had a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicating that the player is also keen on staying in Germany, but gaining experience at a higher level:

A loan deal for Gabriel Vidović is currently being discussed. The management of the player would like to move him to a Bundesliga club.

Vidović does not figure to get much of an opportunity this season under Julian Nagelsmann given the plethora of options that the manager has at his disposal. Currently, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry are slated to eat up the majority of the playing time in the attack, which means Vidović would have to go to Bayern Munich II to get game time.

Only two weeks remain in the summer transfer window, so a decision will have to come down soon.