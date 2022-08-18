 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Gabriel Vidović draws interest from FC Augsburg, other Bundesliga clubs

Could the young attacker be headed for a move within Germany?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Vidović&nbsp;holds off a challenge as he dribbles up the field during the friendly against DC United Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

According to a report from kicker journalist Georg Holzer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is still considering loaning out attacker Gabriel Vidović, with FC Augsburg among other German top-flight clubs showing interest:

Augsburg is one of several Bundesliga clubs that would like to sign Gabriel Vidović on loan.

Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg also had a report (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) indicating that the player is also keen on staying in Germany, but gaining experience at a higher level:

A loan deal for Gabriel Vidović is currently being discussed. The management of the player would like to move him to a Bundesliga club.

Vidović does not figure to get much of an opportunity this season under Julian Nagelsmann given the plethora of options that the manager has at his disposal. Currently, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Sadio Mané, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, and Serge Gnabry are slated to eat up the majority of the playing time in the attack, which means Vidović would have to go to Bayern Munich II to get game time.

Only two weeks remain in the summer transfer window, so a decision will have to come down soon.

In This Stream

Bayern Munich’s 2022 Summer Transfer Window: All updates

View all 499 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works