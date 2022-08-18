Report: Paul Wanner to play games with Bayern Munich II, train with first team

According to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich will be changing course with some of what it had planned with youngster Paul Wanner.

The 16-year-old sensation was slated to spend the whole season with the first team, but now looks like he will be using a hybrid developmental path that will include training with the senior team, while playing games with Bayern Munich II in the Regionalliga.

With an amazing stockpile of weapons in the attack, the subtle shift should get Wanner that game time he badly needs at this age:

Paul Wanner wants to stay at FC Bayern. Loan move is not an option. The 16-year old is set to get match practice with the second team together with first team training

Even with being able to use five substitutions, Julian Nagelsmann was destined to have issue in finding ways to use Wanner even in the squad’s 4-2-2-2 alignment.

It has been speculated that Wanner, who the club is said to view as a No. 8 long-term, could be used as a winger, an attacking midfielder, or even a back-up to Alphonso Davies at left-back.

Now, though, Wanner will be able to benefit from the best of both worlds that Bayern Munich can offer.