Report: Adrian Fein still set to leave Bayern Munich this summer

The last few seasons have not been kind to Bayern Munich midfielder Adrian Fein.

The hard-luck midfielder has had loan stints at Jahn Regensburg, Hamburger SV, PSV Eindhoven, Greuther Fürth, and Dynamo Dresden with varying levels of success, but now his future is extremely cloudy.

Bayern Munich has no place for the 23-year-old and a move to LAFC fell through earlier this transfer window. The latest word on Fein comes from Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg, who says that the midfielder will leave Bavaria, but a destination is not yet set:

News Adrian Fein: He should leave Bayern in summer. There is no place in the 1st team but everyone is speaking positive about him. Club is looking for a solution. He earns almost €2m gross/year. If Fein leaves, a transfer of Japanese talent Fukui is more likely. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2022

Fein’s salary was a bit surprising for a player who always seem destined to be on the outside looking in among the midfielders at Bayern Munich.

It would seem that Bayern Munich might have to eat some of Fein’s salary to send him on his way or the club could seek to buy him out of his contract, which runs through June 2023.