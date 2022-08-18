Report: Bayern Munich's Josip Stanišić drawing interest from Premier League, other Bundesliga teams

Bayern Munich defender Josip Stanišić is a versatile, jack-of-all-trades type who can fill in at any spot along Julian Nagelsmann’s back-four. In addition, Stanišić can also play as a defensive midfielder if needed. Where exactly he’ll play, how often, and for what team — these are now the questions facing him as the transfer window winds down.

Truly, the Croatian international is a valuable player to have on a roster. The problem for Bayern Munich, however, is that Stanišić is still just 22-years-old and badly needs game time that might be hard to find in Bavaria.

With that, several Bundesliga and English Premier League clubs have inquired about Stanišić, per Sky’s Florian Plettenberg:

Update #Stanisic: He is likely to stay in summer but he has loan options in the Premier League and from the Bundesliga. Player is still motivated and optimistic to get minutes. @SkySportDE — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 17, 2022

German outlet kicker acknowledged the interest from Premier League and Bundesliga clubs, but insisted that Bayern Munich will not let the defender go.

The Croatian international earned a measure of global acclaim by stifling Paris Saint-Germain mega-star Kylian Mbappé in a UEFA Nations League game against France back in June.

“His pace is well known, so as a defender you have to keep your distance because when he’s gone you can’t catch up,” Stanisic told kicker at the time (as captured by One Football). “I tried to defend smartly, which worked well. I’m up against quick players like Kingsley Coman in training. I knew what I had to do.”

That performance opened many eyes, but can any of them convince Bayern Munich to let the Croatian leave this season on a loan or a transfer?