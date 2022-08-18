Bayern Munich II looking to bag Japanese youngster Taichi Fukui from J-League side Sagan Tosu

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić might have another wonderkid en route to Bayern Munich and this time, not from La Liga, or the Eredivisie, but from J-League.

18-year-old midfielder Taichi Fukui who plays for J-League side Sagan Tosu was given the opportunity to do a trial for the second team, according to Sky Deutschland. He has managed to impress the higher-ups at Bayern.

He has been likened to former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Shinji Kagawa in his home country and will be playing in the Regionalliga with the second team, along with new signings Lovro Zvonarek, Hyun-ju Lee, Antonio Tikvić and several others.

(Adam Aznou does not count since he is in the U-17s.)

Currently, negotiations are ongoing between Bayern and Sagan Tosu for a permanent deal and a transfer could happen in the next few days.