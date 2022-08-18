Potential of Bayern Munich squad has Brazzo excited

Bayern Munich has looked terrific through its first three games of the season.

After following a DFL-Supercup victory over RB Leipzig with two Bundesliga wins against Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg, respectively, there are a lot of reasons for fans to be clamoring for more.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžićcan relate, as he is still thinking about what this squad could be under Julian Nagelsmann and not about what it currently looks like.

“In my opinion we aren’t really fit yet. That will come through games and training over the next few weeks. There will be weeks to come that will be very exhausting and we want to be at 100% by then,” Salihamidžić told Sky (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

It is true, Bayern Munich has been operating outside of its full capacity. Defender Matthias de Ligt is still working his way into the fitness standards set for the Bavarians, while Kingsley Coman has been suspended for the last two games, and Serge Gnabry picked up an adductor injury.

Indeed — and as Howard Jones nice sang — things can only get better.