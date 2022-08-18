Daily Schmankerl: Liverpool missing Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mané; Benjamin Pavard lauded; Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, and Newcastle United want Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic; Yann Sommer to the Premier League, but not Adrien Rabiot?; & MORE!

English pundit Garth Crooks recently noted that Liverpool is having a hell of a time replacing Sadio Mané, who now terrorizes defenders for Bayern Munich:

Speaking in his column on the BBC Sport website, Garth Crooks revealed his team of the week and included Luis Diaz whom he praised. However, the topic of Diaz led him onto the topic of Mane – a player he believes is currently sorely missed by Liverpool: “It was always going to take something a bit special to cancel out Palace’s goal, but Diaz provided just that.” He wrote in his team of the week column. “Whether he can replace the potency, or match the goals, that Sadio Mane produced for Liverpool over the years remains to be seen. But Liverpool are definitely missing Mané.”

Our Twitter guy Tom Adams helped spark the online furor that is going on by being one of the voices saying Mané was more valuable to Liverpool than Mo Salah. Today, it is getting tough to argue against that.

Chelsea FC attacker Christian Pulisic also might be “Tuchel’d out” or at least tired of battling so many other players for field time. Manchester United, Newcastle United, Atletico Madrid, and Juventus are all interest in Pulisic:

News #Pulisic: Yes, #MUFC, #NUFC, Juve & Atlético are in. But no verbal agreement with any club. @ManUtd is interesting him for him but there is no offer. Tuchel wants to keep him but he wants to play regularly. Preferably at #CFC. A loan is more likely than sale.

Pulisic — allegedly — would be okay with a move to Manchester United:

Manchester United want to sign Christian Pulisic on a season-long loan with the USMNT star reportedly keen on the move

This is the part of the post where I typically would go on for a paragraph about why the Pennsylvania native and USMNT star would be a good fit at Bayern Munich...and I believe he would! Julian Nagelsmann’s squad is already overflowing with attacking talent, however, so hopefully another landing place will work better for the former PA Classics youth player.

As has been reported, it looks increasingly likely that Konrad Laimer will play out his contract at RB Leipzig this season. What happens from there remains anyone’s guess:

At RB Leipzig, there is growing confidence that Konrad Laimer will not be moving to Bayern München this summer. “There is a strong tendency that he will stay with us,” said RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff in an interview with Leipziger Volkszeitung. “He’s an incredible performer. That’s why FC Bayern want him,” added the Leipzig chief.

Bayern Munich put forth another dominant effort in the Bundesliga as it downed Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians received strong showings from a number of players including Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Marcel Sabitzer, and Alphonso Davies among others. Bayern Munich was just stellar against an opponent that really wanted to slow them down. Here is what we have on tap:

Wolfsburg had a good game plan coming in, but just could not contain Bayern Munich’s devastating attack.

Jamal Musiala has become an indispensable member of the starting XI. His consistency, energy, and production are unrivaled at this point.

Thomas Müller is still a man who knows to be at the right place at the right time.

Players like Marcel Sabitzer and Benjamin Pavard continue to show they are legit.

Some areas for improvement.

Why you should buy into the energy and fun of this squad.

Yann Sommer has had a terrific run at Borussia Mönchengladbach and now Manchester United could be interested in the goalkeeper:

Manchester United are interested in Yan Sommer as backup goalkeeper, one of 3 options in the list - as called by @AndreasBoeni. #MUFC



Sommer has new contract bid [deal until 2025] from Borussia ‘Gladbach with chances to stay.



There's also interest from other PL clubs.

Benjamin Pavard earned recognition for his effort against Wolfsburg by being named to Europe’s Top 5 Leagues Team of the Week:

Europe's Top 5 Leagues - Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/Vv3YTJuPmC — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 16, 2022

Bayern Munich has an interesting assignment up next in the Bundesliga in the form of VfL Bochum. We look ahead to the fixture in this preview podcast. Without further ado, these are some of the topics we delve into:

How has VfL Bochum started the season?

Reflection on Bochum’s performance against Hoffenheim in the past weekend.

A quick look back at the Wolfsburg game.

Why the Wolfsburg game was interesting in its own way.

How Bochum might set up for this one.

Will Bayern Munich make any changes?

Why Serge Gnabry is a better fit for the team than Leroy Sané.

A look at the rest of the Bundesliga fixtures including some headscratchers.

A thought or two on that finale of Better Call Saul

Color me shocked...Manchester United found it difficult to deal with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot and his mother/agent:

Juventus have received Manchester United message on Adrien Rabiot: deal is completely 'off' and won't change unless something crazy happens on player side. #MUFC



Man Utd have intention to pay record-salary and also huge signing fee. Other targets now discussed internally.

I get total Arrested Development vibes from just about every story we hear about Rabiot:

Germany international Thilo Kehrer has made the move from Paris Saint-Germain to West Ham United:

Introducing summer signing number six... ⚒ pic.twitter.com/okVX305EzS — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 17, 2022

In this Flagship episode of the podcast, Tom and Teddy discuss: