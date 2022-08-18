The groundwork for Sadio Mané’s move to Bayern Munich was laid in Salzburg

When Sadio Mané realized that he wanted a new challenge at this stage of his career, the speedy attacker already had an inkling of where he might want to play, thanks to the time he spent in Salzburg.

“When I was in Salzburg, I watched a lot of FC Bayern games, and even after moving to England I watched the Bundesliga. I spoke to Thiago before my move. He told me everything about the team and the city. Everyone knows the identity of FC Bayern,” Mané told Bayern Munich club magazine Säbener 51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “For me this ‘Mia san mia’ means that the team always comes first. Togetherness counts, not individuals. That’s what makes FC Bayern so special. I can identify with this philosophy very easily because I’m firmly convinced that this is the path to success.”

For Mané, going to a club with a true identity was of the utmost importance.

“Identification is key. That’s why I didn’t hesitate at all when I had the chance to move to Munich,” the former Liverpool star remarked.