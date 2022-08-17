Official: Sevilla FC sign Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made it official — young defender Tanguy Nianzou has completed his transfer to Sevilla FC in La Liga. The 20-year-old Frenchman joins the Spanish side on a deal which includes a buy-back option for an undisclosed amount. He will likely take the place of defender Jules Kounde, who moved to FC Barcelona this summer.

Tanguy Nianzou has joined @SevillaFC_ENG. The transfer agreement includes a buy-back option.



Merci and all the best for the future, Tanguy! ⚪



https://t.co/y1IPWuLiZj pic.twitter.com/uRC9Jiq3L9 — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 17, 2022

The highly touted super-star-in-waiting moved from PSG to Bayern in the summer of 2020. While many a pundit and working professional praised his potential and development, Nianzou has found the Bayern line-up a hard one to crack. While skilled and aggressive for his age, his game has shown some rough edges that will need to be smoothed off before he can become a full-time contributor on a Champions League contending team. He was clearly too good for Bayern II, but also not ready for the first team.

Both club and player have found a solution to the quandary. Nianzou’s rights have been sold to Sevilla in La Liga effective immediately. Florian Plettenberg reports that the transfer fee is sixteen million euros in a fixed fee with a potential four million euros in performance bonuses. It is also reported that Bayern has both a buy back and a matching clause in the contract and has negotiated a sell on share of over 20%.

It is hard to imagine a better deal for Bayern. The price is fair, and if Nianzou fulfills his massive promise they have protected their ability to re-acquire the young man to the fullest extent possible in a sale. Tanguy for his point will should get the minutes he craves and excellent coaching from the experienced Julen Lopetegui.

All to best to Tanguy as his career continues, and perhaps we will see him back in Bayern red again in the future.