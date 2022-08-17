Bundesliga referee raves about Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala

Deniz Aytekin is one of the most experienced referees in the Bundesliga. He was a clear choice to ref the opening game of the Bundesliga season between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich. Needless to say, Aytekin has seen some very special players throughout the years. The ref has witness Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski, and more but had some very high praise for a certain wonderkid.

Aytekin praised Jamal Musiala for his incredible performance against Eintracht Frankfurt. The German shined with two goals and overall strong performance. Aytekin was especially impressed about Musiala’s speed. It is almost hard to believe just how good Musiala is at just 19-years-old. Musiala managed to clock in speeds of almost 34 km/h in the fixture against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies have got Bayern's left wing on lock for the next decade pic.twitter.com/Big5tGV6hv — GOAL (@goal) August 15, 2022

Musiala kept up this form the next week with an excellent long-range strike against Wolfsburg. It looks like Musiala could be reaching his massive potential and is looking to be one of the brightest talents in the world. Bayern Munich might just have a new superweapon.