Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry has wrist injury; Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting working back; and more news

Bayern Munich’s injury situation always has fans on edge, but things are progressing for a number of players at this stage:

Serge Gnabry

FCBayern.com released a statement indicating that Gnabry has a wrist injury, but did not say anything about the adductor problem that was in previous reports:

On Wednesday morning, FC Bayern start their intensive preparations for the Bundesliga match at VfL Bochum this coming Sunday, but Serge Gnabry, who made an impressive start to the season with two goals and two assists in three competitive matches, won’t be joining his teammates on the pitch at Säbener Straße. The 27-year-old picked up a wrist injury in the 2-0 win over VfL Wolfsburg in the first home game of the season and is therefore currently training individually at the performance center.

German outlet kicker also noted the conflicting reports:

On Tuesday evening he sat with Leon Goretzka in the stands in the Olympic Stadium to celebrate the gold medals of Niklas Kaul (decathlon) and Gina Lückenkemper (100 meter sprint) , on Wednesday morning Serge Gnabry was absent from FC Bayern training. According to coach Julian Nagelsmann, the offensive man was substituted at half-time on Sunday in the 2-0 win against Wolfsburg because of adductor problems. But another part of the body is currently plaguing him: According to Bayern information on Wednesday, Gnabry suffered a wrist injury against VfL, which is why he trained individually in the performance center.

Kingsley Coman could take Gnabry’s place in the starting XI should the Germany international be unable to go against VfL Bochum.

Tanguy Nianzou

Nianzou was absent because he is with Sevilla getting his medical checks done in hopes of finalizing a transfer with the Spanish club (kicker).

Leon Goretzka, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Per kicker, Leon Goretzka is running as part of his rehab, but still has a while to go before he is ready. Meanwhile, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had kidney stone surgery, is also working hard to get back in game shape:

Goretzka is still a good way away from this, the midfielder, who had knee surgery, was busily making his rounds around the seats on Säbener Straße and waving at the shouting fans. In two weeks, according to the plan, he should return to team training like Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (kidney stone surgery).

Tz’s Philipp Kessler captured this video of Goretzka doing some light running on Tuesday:

Joshua Zirkzee

After battling an illness over the weekend, Zirkzee returned to training on Tuesday per kicker.