Bavarian Podcast Works Preview Show: VfL Bochum vs. Bayern Munich (Bundesliga)

Bayern Munich has an interesting assignment up next in the Bundesliga in the form of VfL Bochum. We look ahead to the fixture in this preview podcast. Without further ado, these are some of the topics we delve into:

How has VfL Bochum started the season?

Reflection on Bochum’s performance against Hoffenheim in the past weekend.

A quick look back at the Wolfsburg game.

Why the Wolfsburg game was interesting in its own way.

How Bochum might set up for this one.

Will Bayern Munich make any changes?

Why Serge Gnabry is a better fit for the team than Leroy Sané.

A look at the rest of the Bundesliga fixtures including some headscratchers.

A thought or two on that finale of Better Call Saul

