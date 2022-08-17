Report: Germany toying with playing Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala as a “creative solution” in the midfield

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Germany is considering shifting Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala into the central midfield to play alongside Joshua Kimmich.

If true, this would seemingly put Leon Goretzka on the bench:

The staff of the national team was very impressed with Jamal Musiala’s performance against the Netherlands (in March) in central midfield. Internally, Musiala is seen as a creative solution in midfield and could be a starter in the World Cup as No. 8 next to Kimmich.

It is certainly an interesting scenario, but one thing has become certain: Musiala must play...somewhere. Goretzka, striker Timo Werner, and wingers Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry could all be at risk of losing a starting spot. Musiala is reportedly most comfortable playing as an attacking midfielder, but it can be assumed that Thomas Müller will retain his position there based on how important he has proven to be for teams coached by Hansi Flick.