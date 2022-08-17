Timo Werner plays a game of what if with Bayern Munich and Hansi Flick

It was not a secret that Hansi Flick wanted Timo Werner at Bayern Munich during his tenure as head coach of the Rekordmeister.

It was also widely known that Werner wanted to make a move to Bavaria to play under Flick.

Sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, however, had other ideas and eventually was successful in closing a deal that finalized a longtime pursuit of Manchester City star Leroy Sané. Werner moved to Chelsea FC, won a Champions League, and is now back at RB Leipzig after clashing with Thomas Tuchel.

What a long, strange trip it has been for Werner.

Now, though, the Germany international could not help but wonder how things might have played out if Flick stayed at Bayern Munich and was able to bring in Werner.

“I thought a lot about what would have been if (he had moved to Bayern Munich). But Hansi left a year later and nobody knows how things would have gone. The way things have gone was perfect for me. Only the past half a year I didn’t play much,” Werner told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Werner did end up playing for Flick on the German national team and has repaid the coach’s confidence in him with production. In 10 games under Flick, Werner has eight goals and two assists.