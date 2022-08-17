Oliver Kahn delighted with Jamal Musiala’s start to Bayern Munich’s season

In Bayern Munich’s opening three competitive matches of the season, Jamal Musiala has tallied a total of 4 goals and 1 assist and has, without question, been Bayern’s most productive player thus far. He’s been the star of the show and has proven just why so many Bayern fans had been imploring Julian Nagelsmann to insert him into the starting lineup, and at the very least, give him more minutes. Ask, and you shall receive. Giving Musiala more starts and minutes thus far has worked wonders for Nagelsmann thus far.

Muisala’s solo effort goal against VfL Wolfsburg was illustrative of just how good he is at getting out of tight spaces with clever and quick footwork. Not to mention, he muscled his way through a number of Wolfsburg players before taking his finely placed finish to make it 1-0. As is usual for home matches, and even most away matches, Oliver Kahn was in attendance at the Allianz Arena along with other front office members to see Bayern’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg. He recalled meeting with Musiala in the dressing room after the match had ended and joking with him that he expected more. “I just met him in the dressing room. I told him that there had to be more,” he had comically said to Musiala (tz).

On a more serious note, Kahn has certainly taken notice of Musiala’s emphatic start to the Bundesliga season. The nature in which he scored the goal against Wolfsburg left Kahn particularly impressed. “He had a great start to the season. What he’s playing at the moment is ‘outstanding’, that is, extraordinary. You don’t see that goal very often, it was outstanding. There are a lot of things that come together at the moment that make him so strong,” he enthused.

In the sequence leading up to the Wolfsburg goal, Kahn recalled “the calm in his head,” having the wherewithal to get back on his feet instead of staying down from the contact and waking for a free kick to be called. A lot of players in that particular situation would’ve done the latter and missed the opportunity to have a strike on frame as Musiala did.

Hopefully for Nagelsmann and Bayern, Musiala’s sparking start to the season continues, though there will be upcoming occasions where the former will have to make rotations out of necessity. Bayern’s first English week is right around the corner with Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal fixtures coming within days of one another, which will be the first real period where Nagelsmann will more than likely make rotations.