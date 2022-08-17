Brazzo says Matthijs de Ligt was Bayern Munich’s “dream transfer”

When it came time to try and convince Matthijs de Ligt to join Bayern Munich, sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić may not have even had to break out one of his patented PowerPoint decks to seal the deal.

De Ligt reportedly had his heart set on Bayern Munich all along. Salihamidžić did, however, detail the vision that the club had for De Ligt, and it seems like that went over very well.

“We explained everything to him and talked about the project and before we even discussed a single number he said he just wanted to join us. All the new signings [for Bayern in this transfer window] could have earned more at other clubs but decided to join us,” said Salihamidžić (as captured @iMiaSanMia). “I can only say that Matthijs was our absolute dream target — actually for years. I think Bayern was also his dream club for years. He fits us like a glove.”

A match made in heaven! De Ligt hasn’t made a competitive start yet, but will need to get himself ready for game action as his number is expected to be called more often as the season grinds on.