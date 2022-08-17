Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich did a great job with Tanguy Nianzou; Marco Reus laments slew of Borussia Dortmund exits; Bundesliga alumni fights teammate in Argentina; AS Roma’s massive pizza celebration; Thilo Kehrer to West Ham?; and MORE!

When Tanguy Nianzou arrived at Bayern Munich, the move was lauded by many. Nianzou was a young, promising defender, who was arriving from a European rival on a free transfer.

While Nianzou was not necessarily successful from a sporting perspective at Bayern Munich, the youngster represented a fantastic move on the business side for the Rekordmeister.

Nianzou came in for free and is reportedly leaving for as much a €20 million — which is exactly the kind of move that was rumored to be part of Bayern Munich’s philosophical shift moving forward.

Nianzou’s game was immature (which is not surprising considering his youth). Sloppy on challenges, inconsistent with positioning, and prone to mistakes, the Frenchman never had consistent enough playing time to iron out those issues at Bayern Munich. With Sevilla, though, Nianzou should get far more opportunities than he would when competing with Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Matthijs de Ligt, and Benjamin Pavard for playing time.

The Frenchman should blossom with the move to Spain.

For Bayern Munich, the deal (if all parts of the story are true) is near perfect. With sell-on and a buy-back clauses included, the Bavarians are protected in ever possible way.

This had to be a tough move for sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić to make considering how much he personally backed Nianzou, In the end, though, Salihamidžić did what was best for the club and the player — and also made a nice chunk of change in the process.

For that alone, Salihamidžić should be lauded.

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

It appears that Borussia Dortmund’s inability to keep its star players might be wearing thin on Marco Reus:

"If we had been able to keep the players we had, we would have made quite a splash in Europe."



You know...I think Reus is correct. Imagine Dortmund’s current core group being complimented by even some of the players listed above. A series of player sales, plus some horrendous coaching choices have pushed BVB to the backburner of the Bundesliga.

Granted, some of those player sales led to other signings, but one thing is certain: Borussia Dortmund has done a fantastic job of identifying talent in recent years. Keeping that talent, however, has been a major issue.

Paris Saint-Germain defender and Germany international Thilo Kehrer is another player feeling the heat of a World Cup season. With no concrete plan for playing time at PSG, Kehrer looks like he will be heading to West Ham United — and a chance at more playing time to help solidify his spot on Germany’s World Cup roster:

West Ham are close to complete Thilo Kehrer deal with PSG. Meeting took place yesterday and Kehrer has now agreed personal terms with West Ham, his preference over Sevilla. ⚒️ #WHUFC



Sky’s Florian Plettenberg chimed in on Kehrer as well:

Bayern Munich put forth another dominant effort in the Bundesliga as it downed Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians received strong showings from a number of players including Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Marcel Sabitzer, and Alphonso Davies among others. Bayern Munich was just stellar against an opponent that really wanted to slow them down. Here is what we have on tap:

Wolfsburg had a good game plan coming in, but just could not contain Bayern Munich’s devastating attack.

Jamal Musiala has become an indispensable member of the starting XI. His consistency, energy, and production are unrivaled at this point.

Thomas Müller is still a man who knows to be at the right place at the right time.

Players like Marcel Sabitzer and Benjamin Pavard continue to show they are legit.

Some areas for improvement.

Why you should buy into the energy and fun of this squad.

There are many ways to celebrate a win...for Jose Mourinho, the best way was to order 60 (!) pizzas to unwind after AS Roma’s first victory of the season:

Don’t do it...don’t do it....okay, the urge to make silly joke about recent Bayern Munich transfer wanting to make a move back to Italy has been averted (DOH!).

Despite reports that Xavi wants to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at FC Barcelona, Chelsea FC has remained interested. With that, Barça reportedly wants €30 million for a player that seemingly is a back-up to Robert Lewandowski at this stage:

Barcelona have asked around €30m fee for Pierre Aubameyang during the weekend, Chelsea wanted to spend way less than this. Talks continue, as Marcos Alonso is still part of the conversations. #FCB



In this Flagship episode of the podcast, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Nagelsmann’s consistent starting XI

When there will be a need for rotations

Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou’s transfer rumors/links

Nagelsmann keeping everyone in the squad happy

How results have fared elsewhere in the Bundesliga

Do our direct rivals make us winning the league much easier?

Our thoughts on the NYT piece and if the Bundesliga will ever garner more interest from abroad.

Want more highlights from recent Bayern Munich trainings? Here you go:

Bicycle kicks, acrobatics and #MusialaMagic ✨



The next round of the #FCBayern Cross Challenge is here!



Former Bundesliga player Carlos Zambrano recently threw hands with a teammate in Argentina...during halftime of a match (Oddly, this Carlos Zambrano is not the first Carlos Zambrano to duke it out with a teammate during a game — sorry Chicago Cubs fans).

Anyway, here is what went down:

In Germany, Carlos Zambrano (33) played for Schalke 04, St. Pauli and Frankfurt and is now under contract with Boca Juniors. And then the Peruvian caused a real scandal. At halftime of the game against Racing Avellaneda (0:0) Zambrano fought with teammate Dario Benedetto (32). This is reported by the sports newspaper “Olé”. According to the report, only teammates were able to separate the two boxing kickers. Zambrano was then taken off in the second half with a swollen left cheek while Benedetti had a scratch on his neck. The fight was triggered by Benedetto’s allegations after the end of the first half. He reportedly scolded Zambrano: “If we just look at the ball, if they cross, they score, you idiot. Look at the man.” Vice President Juan Roman Riquelme (44) to the two brawlers in the dressing room: “You disregarded the fans. This isn’t boxing. You can do whatever you want from Monday to Saturday, but you have to be brothers on Sundays.”