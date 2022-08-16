Bundesliga Watch: After a Bayern Munich rejection, is Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo headed to Germany after all?

After being rejected by Bayern Munich, could Manchester United star being eyeing up another top club in Germany?

According to reports out of Spain (as captured by Sport1), Ronaldo could be deciding between Borussia Dortmund and Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon as the transfer window draws to a close:

FC Bayern and PSG have already waved their hands and Cristiano Ronaldo just can’t find a new club. Now a wild rumor about a possible BVB change is causing a stir. AS reported on Tuesday that there were contacts between the Ronaldo camp around advisor Jorge Mendes and Borussia Dortmund. Accordingly, alongside Sporting Lisbon, BVB is one of two options for CR7 to make the departure from Manchester United and play the Champions League.

Spanish reports being what they typically are, it would seem like an extreme longshot that Ronaldo move to Dortmund, right? Yeah, for sure, and according to Sport1, it is a “dream” scenario for BVB:

However, Ronaldo should only remain a dream at BVB. Because even before Modeste was signed, Dortmund had almost exhausted its transfer budget with expensive newcomers like Haller, Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck or Niklas Süle. According to SPORT1 information, Borussia then added around ten million in the total package (around 5 million transfer fee plus salary) to the ex-Cologne player (Anthony Modeste).

While it would be fun to see Ronaldo suiting up for the Black and Yellows, it still remains a very unlikely scenario...but United are also reportedly ready to let him leave.

With no Champions League football now or on the horizon, and his own Red Devils sinking lower and lower into the recesses of Old Trafford, only hard choices now await. Ronaldo may have to make concessions to see his career move forward.