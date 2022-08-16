 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says Matthijs de Ligt has a better chance to develop, win at Bayern Munich

The Liverpool manager think Matthijs de Ligt made a good move.

Liverpool FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp always has one eye on what is going in his homeland of Germany.

When Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt requested to move from Juventus to Bayern Munich, Klopp immediately had some thoughts on such a big move.

“The attractiveness of Bayern should not be underestimated. There the probability of winning and growing is relatively high, greater for example than Juventus in Italy. Likewise, it is a big step forward to go from Ajax to Bayern,” Klopp told Calciomercato (as captured by JuveFC.com). “We are talking about a world-class club, economically solid as a rock and also for this reason it is one of the most successful clubs in the world.”

While he has not yet broken through at Bayern Munich, De Ligt figures to play a prominent role in the future the Rekordmeister. The talented Dutchman is still working his way into playing shape — where the standard in Germany is much higher than it was in Italy.

