Kickoff! Bayern Munich vs FC Barcelona in the French Women’s Cup: live stream, game thread, how to watch

The AMOS Women’s French Cup kicks off today — a mini-tournament featuring Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-German. Bayern are taking on Barcelona in a match that will feature some of this summer’s EURO stars as well as other new signings. Best of all, it appears to be streaming on YouTube!

Lineups

Sarah Zadrazil captains the side and it’s a debut for Tainara, who recently won the Copa América with Brazil, as well as Georgia Stanway, who won the EURO with England.

From Bayern’s EURO contingent, Lea Schüller, Giulia Gwinn, Klara Bühl, and Linda Dallman start while Sydney Lohmann and Lina Magull are on the bench.

Match Info

Location: France

Time: 12pm ET

TV/Streaming: CBS (USA), YouTube

