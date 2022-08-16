FC Augsburg wants Bayern Munich’s Joshua Zirkzee, but deal seems unlikely

According to Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), FC Augsburg is interested in Bayern Munich striker Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee, who is currently in no man’s land on the Rekordmeister’s roster, reportedly wants a move away from Bayern Munich so he can play more, but the rumored €15 million to €20 million asking price might be too rich for the blood of Die Fuggerstädter:

FC Augsburg have enquired to Bayern about Joshua Zirkzee. However, FCA are aware of the competition from Stuttgart and Premier League clubs as well as Bayern’s €15-20m asking price. Move to Augsburg is unlikely as of now.

The interest from FC Augsburg is certainly curious. Just last season, the club made a very expensive — and questionable — purchase of USMNT hopeful Ricardo Pepi. The 19-year-old has no goals or assists in three appearances this season, while also not registering a goal or an assist in 11 games during the 2021/22 campaign.

Clearly, the club is not overly happy with Pepi’s lack of production after acquiring him from FC Dallas for €16.3 million (per Transfermarkt). That alone makes the rumored interest in Zirkzee very believable.

Fulham, Southampton, and VfB Stuttgart are among the clubs also rumored to have interest in Zirkzee.