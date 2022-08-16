Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano is under massive pressure this season, but is thriving so far

Dayot Upamecano has started off the season for Bayern Munich in full stride. Many expected the French defender to immediately lose his starting position to newcomer Matthijs de Ligt, however, Upamecano has made the most of the opportunity so far with some great performances to open the season. Upamecano knows he is under massive pressure this year.

Rather than being upset about the blockbuster signing, it seems like the signing of De Ligt has motivated Upamecano to put in some inspiring performances. While it is still early, Upamecano has proved himself but with the money Bayern spent on the Dutch defender, it would be shocking to see him left on the bench.

Both Upamecano and Pavard seemed to be replaced in the summer, however, they have both had brilliant starts to the season and are also motivated by the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. After doubts of their ability last season, the defenders looking keen to join Didier Deschamps and the rest of the French national team in Qatar later this year.

“Of course Upamecano has to become more consistent, otherwise Deschamps won’t call him back anytime soon, but he has to have a regular place in Munich. He’s under a lot of pressure because he knows his chances are relatively low to be in Qatar. But I trust him to pull it off in the end. Without a doubt, he has the potential,” says France’s former national coach Raymond Domenech.

Maybe all Bayern’s defenders needed was a little push from some competition. However, it certainly would cost Bayern a lot of money just to have a little motivation from their backline. Regardless, it looks like Bayern’s defense is in much better hands this year.