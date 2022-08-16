Breaking: Sevilla FC to sign Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich

According to multiple reports out of Germany, Bayern Munich are set to secure one of the final departures of the summer. 20-year-old French defender Tanguy Nianzou is on the verge of agreeing a move to Sevilla FC. The youngster, who joined Bayern from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, finds himself unlikely to get game time in a squad which boasts the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and the newly-signed Matthijs de Ligt.

This, however, does not mean that Bayern are giving up on the youngster. While the move to Sevilla is a sale and not a loan, Bayern are set to secure a buy-back option and a percentage of the sell-on fee, should the defender live up to his immense potential.

True✅ Bayern and Sevilla are negotiate a Transfer of Tanguy Nianzou (@FabrizioRomano reported first). Bayern have a back buy Option and a participation if Sevilla would sell the defender @BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 16, 2022

While no other outlets have claimed an exact transfer fee, Bild reports that the fixed amount could be as high as 16m euros, rising to 20m with variables. If true, this would be a tremendous piece of business by Hasan Salihamidzic, for a player who was signed for free and deemed surplus to requirements. By securing buy-back and sell-on clauses, Bayern manage to retain some hold over the player even after he leaves the club, keeping the door open for a future return.

For Nianzou, he gets to play in a proper Champions League club and compete for top-four in La Liga. This being Sevilla, a Europa League title might even be on the cards. Given the depth and experience Julian Nagelsmann has at his disposal, a move to Spain seems like the best option for the Frenchman at the moment. He’s still extremely young, so he can easily come back to Bayern in the future if he so wishes.