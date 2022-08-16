Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says Sevilla wants deal for Bayern Munich’s Tanguy Nianzou this week

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla is in “advanced talks” with Bayern Munich to sign center-back Tanguy Nianzou, who likely does not have a role under Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Per Romano, Sevilla hopes to get a deal done this week. By doing so, Nianzou could begin his integration in a new team:

Exclusive: Sevilla are in advanced talks to sign Tanguy Nianzou as new centre back. Negotiations ongoing with FC Bayern, Sevilla hope to get the deal done this week. ⚪️ #Sevilla



Discussions are progressing well as Nianzou is now Sevilla’s priority target. pic.twitter.com/CZdjpAnsHR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 15, 2022

Romano’s report comes just days after news began to circulate that the Bavarians were exploring a loan or sale of the the young Frenchman this transfer window.

With Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano turning in excellent performances to start the season, even highly-touted newcomer Matthijs de Ligt cannot even get on the field just yet. In addition, Benjamin Pavard has been excellent as well, though the 2018 World Cup winner has been playing at right-back instead of his preferred position — center-back.

Factoring in all of that, Nianzou likely saw the writing on the wall that he would not get much — if any — playing time with such a glut of talent at the position.