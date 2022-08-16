 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking: Fabrizio Romano says Sevilla wants deal for Bayern Munich’s Tanguy Nianzou this week

Could one of Bayern Munich’s prized prospects be on the move?

CSmith1919
FC Bayern München - Training Session Photo by A. Beier/Getty Images for FC Bayern

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Sevilla is in “advanced talks” with Bayern Munich to sign center-back Tanguy Nianzou, who likely does not have a role under Julian Nagelsmann this season.

Per Romano, Sevilla hopes to get a deal done this week. By doing so, Nianzou could begin his integration in a new team:

Romano’s report comes just days after news began to circulate that the Bavarians were exploring a loan or sale of the the young Frenchman this transfer window.

With Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano turning in excellent performances to start the season, even highly-touted newcomer Matthijs de Ligt cannot even get on the field just yet. In addition, Benjamin Pavard has been excellent as well, though the 2018 World Cup winner has been playing at right-back instead of his preferred position — center-back.

Factoring in all of that, Nianzou likely saw the writing on the wall that he would not get much — if any — playing time with such a glut of talent at the position.

