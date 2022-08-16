At least one person at Bayern Munich wants Gabriel Vidović to spurn a loan and stay on campus

With rumors of Gabriel Vidović being set to leave Bayern Munich on a loan assignment, there is at least one person on Säbener Straße who would love to see the youngster stay in Bavaria: Bayern Munich II boss Martín Demichelis.

“He can play on the wings and in the middle. Intelligent players like him can adapt to all systems,” Demichelis told Spox. “Diego Simeone was once asked what type of player he was prefers, and he said: the intelligent one. (Vidović has) incredible footballing qualities. But his greatest strength is his character.”

Even with the support, it appears that the club really wants to loan Vidović to a club in the Bundesliga. Demichelis, however, would love to see Vidović stay on campus.

“For me, we’re not a regional league team, we’re FC Bayern’s second team. That’s something different,” said Demichelis. “In general, I think that our talented players shouldn’t leave Bayern Munich too early.”