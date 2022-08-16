Daily Schmankerl: What will Julian Nagelsmann do next week?; Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard recognized; Sergiño Dest wants FC Barcelona; Manchester United to let Cristiano Ronaldo go?; and MORE!

So far, all of the buttons that Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann is pushing have worked. Three games, three wins...you can’t get any better than that.

Now, though, Nagelsmann might be pressed to have to make his first change of the season as Serge Gnabry is battling adductor issues. With the squad’s depth, the coach will certainly have options.

On the surface, it appears that Kingsley Coman or Leroy Sané will get the nod, but the match is against VfL Bochum and could present Nagelsmann with the chance to get creative and work with Mathys Tel, Ryan Gravenberch, Matthijs de Ligt, or Noussair Mazraoui if the boss really wants to get crazy.

If Nagelsmann sticks with his 4-2-2-2 alignment, Coman, Sané, or Tel would seem to be the likely choices to replace Gnabry if he cannot go. But should Nagelsmann change the formation, it would give him a chance to use De Ligt, Gravenberch, or Mazraoui depending on what the alignment the boss lands on.

Coman and Sané are the leaders in the clubhouse at this stage. Will Nagelsmann do the conventional move...or will he throw the lab coat on and create a new monster?

Jamal Musiala, Joshua Kimmich, and Benjamin Pavard were all part of WhoScored.com’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Bayern Munich is rolling, Julian Nagelsmann is pushing all of the right buttons, and everything seems to be heading in the right direction for the Rekordmeister.

Right about now is where you might be expecting some kind of pessimistic take on why the wheels are about to fall off, but — alas — things are too good for any doubt to start seeping into the podcast.

Like every week, the boys from Bayern Munich are not boring, so there was a lot to talk about. Here is what we have on tap:

The return of Niko Kovač and why his time at Bayern Munich was sabotaged from the get-go.

Robert Lewandowski’s new club can’t get it together off the pitch.

Kingsley Coman’s return might complicate things for Nagelsmann.

Tanguy Nianzou’s touchy situation.

Joshua Zirkzee’s transfer saga could be nearing an end.

Some thoughts on Better Call Saul’s insane penultimate episode.

Marcus Rashford could be looking to add yet another offensive player to its mix in Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford:

Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer a long-term contract to Marcus Rashford in the hope of signing the Manchester United forward this month so he can form a partnership with Kylian Mbappe, according to the Sunday Times. Manchester United are thought to be relaxed about the situation because Rashford is committed to the club and he effectively has two years left on his contract - one year plus an option for another year. The club’s position is that he is not for sale.

Former Bayern Munich transfer target Sergiño Dest has been on the “for sale” list at FC Barcelona, but does not want to leave the club:

Sergino Dest reportedly has no interest in leaving Barcelona this summer and wants to prove himself to Xavi Hernández this season. According to a report by Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Sergiño Dest is determined to fight for his Barcelona future. The USMNT international does not want to depart from Camp Nou in the ongoing transfer window and will look to prove his credentials to Xavi Hernandez in the 2022/23 season.

Remember when some Bayern Munich fans were clamoring for Dest, then at Ajax? Those are days long gone by, but there was a time when it appeared the American right-back was on the verge of heading to Bayern rather than to FC Barcelona.

Bayern Munich put forth another dominant effort in the Bundesliga as it downed Wolfsburg 2-0.

The Bavarians received strong showings from a number of players including Jamal Musiala, Thomas Müller, Marcel Sabitzer, and Alphonso Davies among others. Bayern Munich was just stellar against an opponent that really wanted to slow them down. Here is what we have on tap:

Wolfsburg had a good game plan coming in, but just could not contain Bayern Munich’s devastating attack.

Jamal Musiala has become an indispensable member of the starting XI. His consistency, energy, and production are unrivaled at this point.

Thomas Müller is still a man who knows to be at the right place at the right time.

Players like Marcel Sabitzer and Benjamin Pavard continue to show they are legit.

Some areas for improvement.

Why you should buy into the energy and fun of this squad.

If you wanted to size up how Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel and Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte would actually size up in a fight, here you go. Not sure why, but the hair transplants and the excuses got me on this:

Thomas Tuchel vs Antonio Conte ⚔️



Who’s your money on? pic.twitter.com/fsJXCpxhHY — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) August 14, 2022

Manchester United is a complete mess at the moment and now it appears that Erik ten Hag is finally willing to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave the club:

After only two match days, coach Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United is in front of a shambles. In the course of the devastating 4-0 defeat against Brentford, the ongoing speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo came into focus again. According to a report by The Athletic, Ten Hag is now ready to let the superstar go - but only on one condition. The Red Devils need to strengthen their forward position because there are currently a lack of options there. The report states that United could be interested in signing Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy. However, the Foxes would probably be reluctant to give up the clipper. And so far, United haven’t received an official offer from any other club for Ronaldo anyway. Rumors have recently been circulating that the traditional English club could even throw the 38-year-old out. Accordingly, those responsible were dissatisfied with the attitude of the offensive player. In the team, Ronaldo is considered isolated. According to the report, the Portuguese has recently sat alone at the table in the club canteen several times.

The Vardy part of the story aside, the most fascinating aspect of this is trying to figure out where Ronaldo could end up...and who might want him.

The legend is at an awkward point in his career. He is too old to be “the man” for most competitive teams and too inflexible to move to a club where he would have to assimilate to a system or culture.

Europe is truly no continent for old men.

I would love to see Ronaldo join Paris Saint-Germain and just watch the team burn...but I am probably a bad person.

In this Flagship episode of the podcast, Tom and Teddy discuss:

Nagelsmann’s consistent starting XI.

When there will be a need for rotations.

Leroy Sane and Tanguy Nianzou’s transfer rumors/links.

Nagelsmann keeping everyone in the squad happy.

How results have fared elsewhere in the Bundesliga.

Do our direct rivals make us winning the league much easier?

Our thoughts on the NYT piece and if the Bundesliga will ever garner more interest from abroad.

