Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman focused on adding more trophies to his cabinet

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman feels a bit of a void in his life — and he wants to fill it with a World Cup title.

Heck, the Frenchman even wants a few more Champions League titles and a Ballon d’Or as well.

“I want to win the World Cup because I missed it. So, I want something with the national team. I want to win more Champions Leagues with Bayern. There’s not a lot of people that have won it a lot of times, so I want to win more. Just to win more trophies as a team and maybe as an individual player as well. Is it the Ballon d’Or? Exactly. I would say it’s more like the Ballon d’Or because this is the best of the best,” Coman told the Daily Mail (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “When I set up goals I want them to be big, to also dream a little bit about it. If you finish third or fifth, you’re already a big, big player. My goal is to be a big, big player but I prefer to target to be the best and then we’ll see what happens.”

Coman will get his chance this winter for a World Cup (which France also won back in 2018), but competition will also be hot for the Champions League and Ballon d’Or.

How many of those can Coman get for the 2022/23 season?