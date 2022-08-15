Bayern Munich, Real Madrid among clubs courting Swiss midfield prospect

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Olympique Lyon, Torino, Atalanta, and Udinese are all keeping a close eye on Young Boys midfielder Fabian Rieder.

Rieder, a 20-year-old Swiss youth international, talked openly about his future with Blick after Bayern Munich chief scout Pirmin Schwegler was spotted in the stands on a scouting trip.

“In general, this is speculation. But I think Bayern Munich is a league too high for me, or maybe two leagues. I know that I’m in good hands with Young Boys and that I still have a lot to improve in my game. I try to do that every day,” Rieder said. “You always have to see what the right step is. Bayern is one of the best teams in the world. It remains to be seen whether I would have a chance there in the next two-to-three years. I go from day-to-day and see how things go.”

Blick added more context on when a move for Rieder could happen:

The transfer window for the big leagues is still open until September 1st. And in winter the next one is already opening. A departure from Rieder seems possible at any time if someone waves the necessary amount of banknotes.

Blick also noted that Rieder would prefer a move to the Bundesliga where it would be an easier transition and that he also likes Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen.