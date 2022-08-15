Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn compares his own experience with Marcel Sabitzer’s resurgence

One of the “feel good” stories of the young season so far at Bayern Munich is the resurgence of Marcel Sabitzer.

The Austrian had a very difficult season in 2021/22 after making a late-summer transfer. Sabitzer never got on track and left, fans, pundits, and team personnel, all wondering if the midfielder actually had what it takes to thrive at Bayern Munich.

It might be a small sample size, but so far, so good for Sabitzer in 2022/23.

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn said he could relate to Sabitzer as he remembers what it was like making the transition to life in Bavaria.

“I’m actually the best example myself. It took me a season or two here at Bayern Munich, but back then you had more time,” Kahn said (as captured by kicker). “Marcel is delivering solid performances at the moment. You can only congratulate him on that.”

Manager Julian Nagelsmann also chimed in and said he thought Sabitzer was too conservative and too tentative last season.

“He played back a bit too much for me last year and played a bit too cautiously,” Nagelsmann remarked.

With Sabitzer looking to be comfortable and in-form, the calls to acquire RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer have died down. In fact, Kahn said that he thinks Bayern Munich is finished with acquiring players for this transfer window.

“As far as transfers are concerned, we’re done, by and large,” Kahn said.