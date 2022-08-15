Julian Nagelsmann praises Bayern Munich’s Gabriel Vidović, believes he must play in a better league

Last weekend Gabriel Vidović led Bayern Munich II against Viktoria Aschaffenburg, the game that Sadio Mané turned up for at the Grünwalder Stadium. Though the Senegalese star showed up only in the middle of the first half, he got to witness one of the second team’s finest talents in Vidović.

On Saturday, before Bayern II faced Unterhaching, coach Julian Nagelsmann sent the youngster from the first team to the second team. In an interview with kicker, he then described the squad situation to be “simply extreme” at the first team. One can remember the times when Jamal Musiala struggled to make his break with the team, due to the pre-existing squad depth.

It is, indeed, the saddening reality that youth players have a hard time finding their place in the Bayern Munich squad.

Nagelsmann then issued a warning to Sandro Wagner, coach of Unterhaching, that Vidović was one to look out for. Describing the youngster’s plan of action for the game, Nagelsmann said that he’s happy to “go full throttle against Unterhaching and make life difficult for Sandro.”

The 34-year-old thinks a great deal of Vidović, who was allowed to get a taste of the Bundesliga thrice at the end of the previous season, and against DC United in the US Summer Tour.

“He’s extremely good at interpreting space, as far as free movement is concerned. Sometimes he holds the ball too long, but that’s okay at his age. I like that better than the other way around,” Nagelsmann said, expressing his opinions on the attacker.

Nagelsmann raved about Vidović, citing that the 18-year-old sometimes runs more than Joshua Kimmich. He also had praise for the Croatian’s mentality, stating that despite being forced to play in the Regionalliga, Vidović never grumbles or makes a face, and is always happy to help the team. “A fine character and a very nice guy,” Nagelsmann describes him, smiling.

Fact remains that in the Regionalliga, Vidović is simply underchallenged. Bayern are currently looking for loan options in the Bundesliga. ”We’ll see what makes the most sense for his career. Actually, this is a player who has to go out - and basically has to go out in a better league than in the regional league because he’s just extremely good,” Nagelsmann stated.

Here’s our analysis of the game against Unterhaching; Vidović was excellent!